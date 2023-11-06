Four Cops Injured As Police Vehicle Skids Off Road In J&K’s Kulgam

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Nov 6: Four policemen were injured on Monday after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.

The police vehicle skidded off the road in the Mohipora area of south Kashmir district, following which four policemen suffered minor injuries, they added.

The injured policemen were taken to District Hospital Kulgam for treatment, the officials said.