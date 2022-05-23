Four Arrested Over Sarpanch’s Killing

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed to have cracked the murder of a Sarpanch in Goshbugh area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district last month by arresting three LeT terrorists along with their associate.

“During investigation in the case of killing of Sarpanch of Goshbugh Manzoor Ahmad Bangoo who was killed by militants on April 15, three suspects namely Noor Mohammad Yatoo son of Ghulam Hassan Yatoo, Mohammad Rafiq Parray son of Mohammad Akbar Parray and Ashiq Hussain Parray son of Abdul Rahman Parray, all residents of Goshbugh Pattan, were arrested after receiving information from reliable sources about their involvement in the militancy related activities.”

The arrested trio, the officer said, revealed that they were in contact with one Mohammad Afzal Lone, an OGW of Lashker-e-Toiba outfit who is presently in judicial custody.

Lone, the officer said, had directed his close aid Noor Mohammad Yatoo to motivate two persons from his area to join the LeT ranks adding that Noor, in turn contacted Mohammad Rafiq Parray and Ashiq Hussian Parray, both residents of Goshbugh and motivated them to join the LeT.

“Yatoo directed the duo along with his brother in law Mehraj-ud-din Dar son of Sona Ullah Dar of Gund Jehangir Hajin Bandipora to meet Lone personally, ” the officer said adding the three met Lone who motivated them and set targets. “After few days Lone sent arms and ammunition (two pistols, two hand grenades and two magazines with live bullets) to Yatoo through Mehrajuddin Dar for Rafiq Parray and Ashiq Parray with the directions to kill political affiliated persons especially Sarpanchs of the Pattan area,” said the officer.

Lone and his other three associates were arrested in connection with Palhalan grenade blast case.

“Their arrest delayed the actions of the three and they remained dormant until two local terrorists namely Umer Lone and Gulzar Ganie of Wussan Pattan, who had recently infiltrated back from (PaK) after doing training of arms and ammunition approached the trio and asked them about the arms and ammunition and the tasks given,” the officer said, adding, “They told them to complete the given assignments of killing the Sarpanchs”. (Agencies)