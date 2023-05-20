Four A Lords Resort Underpin – a luxurious escape for bowling, brew

Sunny Dua

Approximately 14 Kilometers from old Jammu city north of posh Gandhi Nagar locality lies the ‘Four A Resort’ which is an apt place for unwinding and is spread in an area of 15 acres. This property is surrounded with opulent greens which offers a bowling alley that blends with an English style Pub designed to suit the royal taste. The colour scheme, wooden floors and walls, barrel tables, wine racks, ambience lighting, music to suit mood and plush upholstered seating with ably spread solid wood-cut tables all create a sense of good old-fashioned pub making its presence felt in the countryside in most stunning manner.

SEASONED WITH LOVE-II

The adrenaline rush after striking and socializing at the alley, if seems less, then there are Disk Jockeys (DJs) to enhance the spirit and make one put on his/her dancing shoes to set the floor on fire. An apt place to unwind oneself amidst authentic English environs, the bowling alley has been named UNDERPIN that has two lanes and ample moving space. The space stretches from an alley to the Pub and to an indoor seating to a comfortable alfresco overlooking Go Karting. This place has a contended seating area created on the terrace with transparent glass ceiling that enables one to enjoy all four seasons of the year especially rain and the winter Sun.

A dream project of industrialist Dewan Chand Bansal, Four A Lords resort started with a banquet way back in 2017 and then it continued to witness more facilities being added to the property brick by brick till it emerged as a full-fledged resort in 2020. Acquired by bequest, Rahul Bansal and Sahil Bansal both sons of Dewan Chand Bansal are today directors of the resorts and are maintaining highest standards of hospitality industry to give their guests a state-of-the-art experience which they can cherish and long to return to the property.

Being into the steel business, education and even agro industries, Bansals also ventured into hotel industry and left an indelible mark on the hearts of their guests within a short span. Varsha Bansal, who has studied law manages the entire property in most meticulous manner. Well versed with staff each one of whom she remembers by name, complete menu jotted down in the mind, an in-depth knowledge of each and every cuisine and details about artworks and earthy materials used in building of this huge mansion like resort located on a small hillock, Varsha was humble not to be quoted in the write-up yet she deserves a mention, at least.

She informed that her father-in-law Dewan Chand Bansal, was sure that the property despite being little away from the town will come up to the expectations of people and it did so. The property today has paint wall, gaming arcade, infinity pool, a machan, elevated seating, spacious rooms for guests, banquets, walkways, a life size chess board, two multi-cuisine restaurants, ample parking and allied facilities that a resort must have to come to the expectation of their valued guests.

UNDERPIN – Bowling Allay cum Lounge of Four A Lords Resort has also a touch of Caption America series wherein huge posters of American superheroes taken out of Marvel Comics characters don the wall of bowling alley. Neon lights, music and ample moving space to dance, drink, laugh your heart out or move freely is an added advantage of spending the day at alley. Kids love creations of cartoonists Joe Simon and Jack Kirby and fall for getting clicked with each of the six posters while bowling.

Baljinder who has worked at The Lalit, New Delhi is taking care of UNDERPIN in most professional manner and rendering his services to guests. The lanes at bowling alley have been immaculately maintained that provide a smooth experience. Modern scoring systems ensure hassle-free experience to a seasoned as well as novice bowler that maintains energy and excitement at the same level. The best part of UNDERPIN is that it has been designed in a way that even if the kids are at Go Karting or in the Gaming Arcade, parents as well as hotel staff can keep an eye on them.

At the Bar, replicas of an animal skull with horns, an old dagger and a British era pistol and some inverted horseshoes reflect English dominance on the design patterns. This inviting and vibrant pub enables guests to unwind and socialize after their bowling sessions who can also watch live sports on flat-screen TVs that adorn the walls. Varsha Bansal adds, “The place is packed with so many amenities and recreational areas that one can spend whole day or weekend here and be close to the town while being out of town. The resort offers everything that one can imagine and it’s designed to enable guests stay close to mother earth and feel every bit of the nature”.

Courteous staff, warm welcome and the best service is sure to spoil guests. Accessible from National Highway as well as Jammu City, the place provides everything that blends with nature like the inharmonic sound produced from wind chimes, hanging from the ceiling of corridors, act as a meditation medium while its melody falls into the ears elating one’s spirit. Packed with artworks, paintings, sculptors, wall murals, glassware and earthen pots or brass utensils, the place leaves one awestruck. On entering the resort and passing through a wide driveway, fountains with art installations greet you and leave nothing to look back till the time one decides to return to concrete jungle and get trapped in daily chorus. It’s for sure!

Imagine sipping a Beer and waiting for your turn to strike down pins at the alley. The staff members are attentive, knowledgeable and dedicated to ensuring a memorable experience for every guest. They assist novice with bowling lane setup and provide top-notch services. This amalgamation of music, bowling and friends at rustic lounge with ultra violet lights, dark green leather seating is a perfect location for experiencing English Pub and Indian Masti! Four A Resort takes pride in its diverse selection of dishes that showcase a perfect blend of some favorites and innovative creations, all crafted with the finest quality ingredients.

Cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks including Kiwi Passion Daiquiri Rum or Be Cool Vodka with fresh strawberries, lime juice and crushed ice or mocktails are impossible to resist. The menu features a variety of seafood options, including fish and chips, Asian Cuisine with Drinks, Platters of continental food, Chinese food with a tinge of local Indian flavors to hit the taste buds of domestic food lovers. The menu of UNDERPIN also offers Grill Fish, Kolkata Style chilly noodles, Butter Chicken Wonton, Nasi-Goreng, Spicy Thai Curry Noodles, Dal Makhni Combo and Butter Chicken Combo are some of the other mouth-watering dishes prepared by Executive Chef Abhishek Negi who has worked at Public Affairs, Delhi and is now making Jammu and Kashmir people taste multi-cuisine dishes including Indi-Chinese food as well as food prepared with some Bengali spices to give it a localized flavor.

Price for dinner for two ranges from Rs 1500 to Rs 2000 and dishes range between Rs 350 to Rs 1300 wherein the quality and quantity are worth the price. Those having sweet tooth can munch on Broken Wheat Khoya Pudding, Sitafal and Berry Mousse or Carrot Cake besides variety of other puddings and Desi sweets. Having earned 5-Star ratings from third party audit, Four A Resort including UNDERPIN is the first in Jammu to get this acknowledgement. In the words of Varsha, the covered sitting on the terrace next to UNDERPIN is preferred choice of guests. Every nook and corner of the property has been built in a way that nature flows-in to camouflage concrete mass. Sculptures installed in the gardens have been commissioned as per the designs of landscape architect and material used is earthy like that for walkway.

To man this huge property Kumar Videsh from IHM Kolkata who has a vast experience of the hospitality industry has been engaged as the Operations Manager. Prior to Four A Resort, Videsh, a seasoned and courteous gentleman from hotel industry was working with Westin, Pune and knows everything about manning food, beverages, housekeeping as well as other operations involved into this industry. While making this oasis for guests at Birpur, Bansals didn’t forget to cater to needy and through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) organized medical and eye camps besides blood donation camps on many occasions and this feature, Varsha claimed is perennial.

(The writer is senior journalist and food blogger)