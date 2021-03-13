Fortifying BJP must for J&K’s development: Ravinder Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 13: Strengthening BJP at grass-root level will form the basis of expanding its bastion across the length and breadth of J&K UT and BJP All Cells Unit predominantly holds major responsibility in ensuring this to happen.

This was stated by BJP J&K president, Ravinder Raina while addressing the concluding session of two days State Executive Body meet of BJP All Cells unit, at Party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar here, today along with BJP State general secretary (Org.), Ashok Kaul and BJP All Cell incharge, Rakesh Mahajan.

Referring to NC, PDP and Congress, the senior party functionary made it clear that until there are deception-riddle political outfits in J&K UT, the responsibility of BJP All Cells Unit remains colossal to ensure that bond between party and people at grass-roots level remains strong enough so that the unprincipled political groups could not hoodwink the masses to once again push J&K to era of complete darkness.

Raina asked Rakesh Mahajan, in-charge BJP All Cells Unit J&K UT to work in the direction of expanding party base by making All Cells Unit more vibrant through creating sub units at district level. He reiterated that the onus of fortifying BJP at ground level predominately lies on party’s All Cells Unit as it comprise of professionals of varied fields having say in the society. He asked incharge All Cells to create such a mechanism that members of all the vital units of All Cells should act as ambassadors of the party dispensing information among the masses about welfare initiatives and people oriented schemes started by BJP Government.

Ashok Kaul said though BJP has attained targets on several counts but as the brave soldiers of the party we all must ensure that lethargic approach should not get in as this could be harmful for the party as well as the nation.

The Cells convenors who attended the meeting include Health & Medical Cell, Puneet Mahajan, Transport Cell, Ashutosh Gupta; Legal Cell, Rajesh Thappa; Human Right Cell, Adv Hunar Gupta; Education Cell Mukharjit Sharma and Professional’s Cell CA Rajeev Gupta.

Addressing the meet, Rakesh Mahajan gave a detailed report of the performance of all cells.