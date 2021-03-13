Chairperson SEBC Commission submits interim report to LG

JKB Chairman, others call on Sinha

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 13: Justice (Retd.) G D Sharma, Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission today called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.

During his meeting with the Lt Governor, the Chairperson discussed a range of issues pertaining to the welfare of Socially & Educationally Backward Classes and submitted the interim report of the Commission.

The Lt Governor urged Sharma to continue making the necessary recommendations to safeguard the interests of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes.

The Lt Governor also reiterated J&K Government’s commitment to ensure equitable development of all sections and classes of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Bank, RK Chhibber met Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha discussed several important issues pertaining to the functioning of the bank.

The J&K Bank Chairman informed the Lt Governor about the status of disbursement of financial assistance under various flagship programmes, besides the roadmap being prepared for rationalising the bank staff and filling up the vacant posts.

The Lt Governor emphasized on the high importance of making continuous improvements in the functioning of the bank and called for maintaining discipline among the bank functionaries to nurture transparency and accountability at all levels. He advised the Chairman to take all measures to further improve the fiscal health of the bank.

Meanwhile, a public deputation from different areas of Kishtwar district led by former Minister, Sunil Sharma called on the Lieutenant Governor and apprised him about the important public issues pertaining to their areas.

The deputation submitted a memorandum of demands related to strengthening of road network, augmentation of power supply, upgradation of health and transport facilities in the far-flung areas of Paddar, Dachhan, and other surrounding areas.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the members of the visiting deputation and assured redressal of their genuine issues on priority.

He reaffirmed that the government is committed to working for the people of the UT without any discrimination so that citizens of J&K reap the benefits of good governance at their door-steps.