Former National Conference Leader Muzaffar Iqbal Khan To Contest As Independent Candidate

RAJOURI, Sept 1: Former senior National Conference leader, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, announced on Sunday to contest as an independent candidate from Thannamandi Assembly Constituency in Rajouri for the upcoming polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Khan, a former Judge, expressed his dissatisfaction with the National Conference.

“I had been associated with the National Conference’s ideologies since my childhood. My ancestors were associated with the National Conference. I also followed its policies…I worked hard to build this party. However, they ignored me…But when I saw the condition of the people here, I decided that I would contest the election for them…I am thankful to the youth of Thannamandi…I will try to live up to their expectations…”

He recalled that he served the people in the capacity of a judge as well.

“I had never considered myself above anyone else; neither will I in the future. In case I win the elections, I will continue to remain a humble servant to the people,” he said.

“I do not want to remain subservient to any party. I will fight as an independent candidate…There is a roadmap in my mind for the Rajouri-Poonch districts,” he added, in response to offers from many political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

Polling will be held from the third week of September in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, nearly a decade.

Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8. (Agencies)