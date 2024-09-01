EMPLOYMENT (01-09-2024)

STAFF REQUIRED
Sales Executive (Jammu) 4 No. Male/ Female
Sales Executive (Akhnoor) 2No. Male/ Female
Sales Executive (Sunderbani) 2 No. Male/Female
Sales Executive (Kathua) 1 No. Male
Sales Executive (Samba) 1 No. Male
Sales Executive (Ramban) 1 No. Male
Sales Executive (Poonch & Rajouri) 2 No. Male
Sales Executive (Udhampur) 1 No. Male
Driver 1 No. Jammu
Experienced in Automobile Sector wil be preferred
Greaves 3 Wheelers
Narwal Bye Pass NH-1A Near Toyota Showroom Jammu
Contact: 9797776765, 7889551996
Required Teacher
EXPERIENCED PLAYWAY TEACHER NEEDED
URGENTLY
for the leading
Playschool Near Airport.
CALL NOW on
9622214978
REQUIRED AIR HOSTESS /FLIGHT ATTENDANT
For Reputed Airlines Company Location Airport Jammu.
Candidates should have smart personalities along with good communication skills.
Qualification 12th/Graduate or Post Graduate Salary 15 to 30 Thousand Only Female candidate required, 5 Days week Saturday and Sunday off Working Timings 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. We have only 2 Vacancies so come first and have first.
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Staff required for Printing Unit
1) DTP operator/ Designer (with 1-2 years experience)
2) Operator for Screen printing machine (with 2 years Experience)
3) Sales Executives (with 2 years experience)
Kindly mail your resume @
mediaattitude2015@gmail.com
Visit our store Opp. Red Cross Building, Udheywala Road
+91 9906308007 , +91 6006801007
Required
Veterinary Doctor for
Dr. Bindra’s Animal Care Centre Required Qualification B.VSc/M.VSc
Please send your resume on
animalcarecentrejammu@gmail.com
Bhartiya Shiksha Kender Akalpur
Required Teaching Staff for Teaching Science/English
Interested candidates may contact Ph.: 7780823460, 9622355584
Before 5th Sept. B.Sc/B.Ed shall be preferred
Required
1. In Shiv Nagar area ,
Active female 10+2 ( for a 4 yr kid for 9 am to 12 noon.
2. A lady cook for 3 hrs from nearby Rajpura Jammu
Call – 9103349282
Vacancy
1. Manager Sales (HVAC/Air conditioning) -02
2. VRF/VRV Technicians (HVAC/Air conditioning) -02
3. Split/Window AC Technicians (HVAC/Air conditioning) -06
4. Liaison Officers (For Govt Departments) -02
5. Store Officer -02
6. Site Engineer/Supervisors (HVAC/Air conditioning ) -03.
7. Technician Helpers -06
Note: Preference will be given to the experienced in same field.
Address: Globus Power Systems, F67, Shiv Nagar Jammu
Contact: 9697294760/ 7006633010
Email: globuspowersystem@gmail.com
JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA
Name of Posts
1. SUPERvisor :- 3 POST
Interview Date and Time
Date 31/08/2024, 02/09/2024,03/09/2024
Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at I.G.C
PHASE-1 SAMBA
Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV
For more Details:-
SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1, Sidco Samba 9797027060,
Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com
Opportunity Services
Earn upto Rs 24000/month
Golden Income opportunity for unemployed youth of Jammu.
Required – Home Tutors,
Chef (Veg & Non Veg),
Field Executive, Drive (E-Rikshaw)
7006591582
VACANCY
LIC RECRUITMENT SCHEME FOR WOMEN
CAREER AGENT
STIPEND: 7000/- PM + Incentives Eligibility: Min. 10th pass and above Age : 20 above
Contact: Gaurav Khajuria (Dev. Officer)
Mob: 9419232520
Wanted
FULL TIME/PART TIME
BOY/GIRL
FOR CYBER CAFE WORK
CONTACT NO
9419174801
Required Accountants
B. Com Graduates having knowledge of Tally Prime & Minimum Experience of 3 to 4 years.Salary Negotiable Send your resume at given
emailid.gstcentrejammu@gmail.com
Whatsapp : 7889877871, 9419151876
Required
Required: Construction Company Store Keeper
8-10 years experience
Should have knowledge of using Computers
Salary 20000 – 30000 per month
Work Location – Birpur (Near Amul Godown)
Whatsapp resume on 9055140106
Universe Job
1) Electrician
2) Plumber
3) Computer Operator M/F
4) Receptionist Female
5) Security Supervisor
6) Security Guard
7) Nursing BSE and GNM
Mobile No. 6006225570
Address near Dushera Ground
Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Required Urgently
1.) Team Leader for collection lead – Male/Female may apply
2.) Telecaller for collection process – Only females may apply (Kashmiri,Dogri and Punjabi speaking separate vacancy for each)
Salary negotiable as per experience
For Appointment Contact: – 9596812474
Shikshak solutions pvt ltd is looking for business
REQUIRED
Development Manager At Jammu Location
Qualification – Graduate
Salary- 25,000/-+ Perks
Send resume on
whatapps+919718284384
Pref: Experience Hand
www.shikshaksolutions.com
GD Goenka toddler house, chinore, Jammu
Staff Required
1. Receptionist- Graduate and Computer knowing having minimum 2 years experience.
2. Security Guard- minimum experience 2 years.
3. Helper – only female candidate
Salary as per efficiency and experience.
Contact number: 9419575555, 7006671909
SK IT HUB TECHNO X
WE ARE HIRING
COMPUTER OPERATOR (M/F)
CCTV INSTALLER (M)
IT TECHNICIAN (M)
Contact – 9906277799
e-mail – skithubtechnox@gmail.com
Location :-
SHASTRI NAGAR, JAMMU