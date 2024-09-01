EMPLOYMENT (01-09-2024)

STAFF REQUIRED

Sales Executive (Jammu) 4 No. Male/ Female

Sales Executive (Akhnoor) 2No. Male/ Female

Sales Executive (Sunderbani) 2 No. Male/Female

Sales Executive (Kathua) 1 No. Male

Sales Executive (Samba) 1 No. Male

Sales Executive (Ramban) 1 No. Male

Sales Executive (Poonch & Rajouri) 2 No. Male

Sales Executive (Udhampur) 1 No. Male

Driver 1 No. Jammu

Experienced in Automobile Sector wil be preferred

Greaves 3 Wheelers

Narwal Bye Pass NH-1A Near Toyota Showroom Jammu

Contact: 9797776765, 7889551996

Required Teacher

EXPERIENCED PLAYWAY TEACHER NEEDED

URGENTLY

for the leading

Playschool Near Airport.

CALL NOW on

9622214978

REQUIRED AIR HOSTESS /FLIGHT ATTENDANT

For Reputed Airlines Company Location Airport Jammu.

Candidates should have smart personalities along with good communication skills.

Qualification 12th/Graduate or Post Graduate Salary 15 to 30 Thousand Only Female candidate required, 5 Days week Saturday and Sunday off Working Timings 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. We have only 2 Vacancies so come first and have first.

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Staff required for Printing Unit

1) DTP operator/ Designer (with 1-2 years experience)

2) Operator for Screen printing machine (with 2 years Experience)

3) Sales Executives (with 2 years experience)

Kindly mail your resume @

mediaattitude2015@gmail.com

Visit our store Opp. Red Cross Building, Udheywala Road

+91 9906308007 , +91 6006801007

Required

Veterinary Doctor for

Dr. Bindra’s Animal Care Centre Required Qualification B.VSc/M.VSc

Please send your resume on

animalcarecentrejammu@gmail.com

Bhartiya Shiksha Kender Akalpur

Required Teaching Staff for Teaching Science/English

Interested candidates may contact Ph.: 7780823460, 9622355584

Before 5th Sept. B.Sc/B.Ed shall be preferred

Required

1. In Shiv Nagar area ,

Active female 10+2 ( for a 4 yr kid for 9 am to 12 noon.

2. A lady cook for 3 hrs from nearby Rajpura Jammu

Call – 9103349282

Vacancy

1. Manager Sales (HVAC/Air conditioning) -02

2. VRF/VRV Technicians (HVAC/Air conditioning) -02

3. Split/Window AC Technicians (HVAC/Air conditioning) -06

4. Liaison Officers (For Govt Departments) -02

5. Store Officer -02

6. Site Engineer/Supervisors (HVAC/Air conditioning ) -03.

7. Technician Helpers -06

Note: Preference will be given to the experienced in same field.

Address: Globus Power Systems, F67, Shiv Nagar Jammu

Contact: 9697294760/ 7006633010

Email: globuspowersystem@gmail.com

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA

Name of Posts

1. SUPERvisor :- 3 POST

Interview Date and Time

Date 31/08/2024, 02/09/2024,03/09/2024

Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at I.G.C

PHASE-1 SAMBA

Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV

For more Details:-

SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1, Sidco Samba 9797027060,

Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com

Opportunity Services

Earn upto Rs 24000/month

Golden Income opportunity for unemployed youth of Jammu.

Required – Home Tutors,

Chef (Veg & Non Veg),

Field Executive, Drive (E-Rikshaw)

7006591582

VACANCY

LIC RECRUITMENT SCHEME FOR WOMEN

CAREER AGENT

STIPEND: 7000/- PM + Incentives Eligibility: Min. 10th pass and above Age : 20 above

Contact: Gaurav Khajuria (Dev. Officer)

Mob: 9419232520

Wanted

FULL TIME/PART TIME

BOY/GIRL

FOR CYBER CAFE WORK

CONTACT NO

9419174801

Required Accountants

B. Com Graduates having knowledge of Tally Prime & Minimum Experience of 3 to 4 years.Salary Negotiable Send your resume at given

emailid.gstcentrejammu@gmail.com

Whatsapp : 7889877871, 9419151876

Required

Required: Construction Company Store Keeper

8-10 years experience

Should have knowledge of using Computers

Salary 20000 – 30000 per month

Work Location – Birpur (Near Amul Godown)

Whatsapp resume on 9055140106

Universe Job

1) Electrician

2) Plumber

3) Computer Operator M/F

4) Receptionist Female

5) Security Supervisor

6) Security Guard

7) Nursing BSE and GNM

Mobile No. 6006225570

Address near Dushera Ground

Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Required Urgently

1.) Team Leader for collection lead – Male/Female may apply

2.) Telecaller for collection process – Only females may apply (Kashmiri,Dogri and Punjabi speaking separate vacancy for each)

Salary negotiable as per experience

For Appointment Contact: – 9596812474

Shikshak solutions pvt ltd is looking for business

REQUIRED

Development Manager At Jammu Location

Qualification – Graduate

Salary- 25,000/-+ Perks

Send resume on

whatapps+919718284384

Pref: Experience Hand

www.shikshaksolutions.com

GD Goenka toddler house, chinore, Jammu

Staff Required

1. Receptionist- Graduate and Computer knowing having minimum 2 years experience.

2. Security Guard- minimum experience 2 years.

3. Helper – only female candidate

Salary as per efficiency and experience.

Contact number: 9419575555, 7006671909

SK IT HUB TECHNO X

WE ARE HIRING

COMPUTER OPERATOR (M/F)

CCTV INSTALLER (M)

IT TECHNICIAN (M)

Contact – 9906277799

e-mail – skithubtechnox@gmail.com

Location :-

SHASTRI NAGAR, JAMMU