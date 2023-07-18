SRINAGAR, Jul 18: Sh Choudhary Talib Hussain, Former Member Parliament and Vice Chairman J&K Haj Committee called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.
G H Mir, Senior Vice President, J&K Apni Party met the Lt Governor and discussed arrangements for Muharram.
Earlier, a delegation of All Minority Employees Association of Kashmir called on the Lt Governor and put forth their concerning issues.
A delegation of Bakerwal Community led by Sh Reyaz Ahmad Poswal also called on the Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum of issues and demands.
The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegations assured them appropriate redressal of the genuine issues and demands.
Former MP, Public Delegations Call On LG Manoj Sinha
