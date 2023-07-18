New IT Towers Meticulously Designed To Soon Come Up In J&K: LG Sinha

Lt Governor chairs review-cum-consultation meeting on Cyber Security, capacity building of knowledge based industries & reforms in School Education sector

Discusses with officers, domain experts the latest technological advancements, establishment of a Centre of excellence for cyber security and introducing academic courses on Artificial Intelligence, Coding, Big Data

Content creation and sharing with students on latest skills, awareness on IT Jobs and opportunities for startups will propel the IT industry and will make J&K the hub of Information and Communication Technology: LG

LG emphasises on infrastructure development in school education sector, improving the learning outcomes, use of technology, focus on EQ and IQ to make learning a joyful activity

SRINAGAR, Jul 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a review-cum-consultation meeting on Cyber Security, capacity building of knowledge based industries and reforms in School Education sector, at Raj Bhawan today.

The deliberation with officers of Industries & Commerce, Department of Information Technology and domain experts focussed on latest technological advancements, establishment of a Centre of excellence for cyber security and introducing academic courses on Artificial Intelligence, Coding, Big Data etc.

“New IT Towers meticulously designed for growth of the Information Technology industry will soon come up in J&K and it will create more jobs and fuel tech growth. Content creation and sharing with students on latest skills, awareness on IT Jobs and opportunities for startups will propel the IT industry and will make J&K the hub of Information and Communication Technology”, the Lt Governor said.

Discussing the reforms in school education, the Lt Governor said that there is a need to systematically identify and to bridge the gaps in School Education sector in terms of Infrastructure, Skill development at par with Global standards.

The Lt Governor also emphasised on improving the learning outcome, use of technology, focus on Emotional quotient (EQ) and Intelligence Quotient (IQ) to make learning a joyful activity.

“School education department, school management and education planners, domain experts should work together for quality education. Our prime objective is to be at par with best schools in the country in terms of well-equipped laboratories and faculties,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor directed the school education department to introduce the reform in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions on a pilot basis in selected schools.

He also suggested for creation of a database of alumni from IIT and IIM, who would subsequently adopt students from different schools for handholding and guidance.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary School Education Department; Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor, Ahmedabad University; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner /Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Prerna Puri, Commissioner Secretary, IT Department; Sanjay Gaden, J&K IT Consultant and Vish Narayanan, IIT BHU Alumni & Startup Investor attended the meeting and shared their valuable inputs for the formulation of strategies in their respective sectors.