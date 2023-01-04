Former MP, Ex-Legislator Call On LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, Jan 4: Former Member of Parliament, Nazir Ahmad Laway called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The former MP discussed with the Lt Governor various issues of public importance including establishment of Women’s Degree College at Kulgam, Degree College at Yaripora and construction of Brazloo Bridge, among other issues of public importance.

Former legislator, Surinder Choudhary also called on the Lt Governor and projected issues pertaining to speedy execution and proper widening of Akhnoor-Poonch Highway and concerning issues of Anganwadi workers and daily wagers.

The Lt Governor assured the visiting deputations that all the genuine issues highlighted by them would be addressed appropriately on merit.