Former Ministers; VC Cluster University Srinagar, Social Activist call on Lt Governor

SRINAGAR: Former Ministers; VC Cluster University Srinagar and Social Activist today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan and apprised him of their concerning issues.

A delegation comprising of former Ministers- Sunil Sharma and Devinder Kumar Manyal, and former Legislator, Vibodh Gupta submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to strengthening of PRIs, payments under MGNREGA, welfare issues of Daily-wagers, strengthening road network, extension of benefits under Ayushman Bharat in view of Covid pandemic.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of the delegation, assured that the demands projected by them would be addressed on merit.

The Lt Governor observed that with the recent developments and establishment of the 3-tier Panchayati Raj system in J&K, the grassroots democratic setup has been empowered.

On the issue of MGNREGA, the Lt Governor said that the necessary directions have already been passed to Deputy Commissioners for timely release of payments under MGNREGA and other beneficiary-oriented schemes.

Meanwhile, Qayyum Husain, Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University, Srinagar briefed the Lt Governor about various issues of academic and administrative importance.

The Lt Governor advised the Vice-Chancellor to make innovative and strategic interventions for bridging the critical gaps in specialized disciplines, besides making e-learning an integral component in the functioning of all the constituent colleges.

Later, Fida Firdous, Writer & Social activist from Kupwara brought into the notice of Lt Governor various youth related issues.

Similarly, Emaad Makhdoomi, President, The Trailblazers Research Foundation also called on the Lt Governor and discussed Covid situation in J&K.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the visiting delegations and assured them to take up their genuine concerns for examination.