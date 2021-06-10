Chief Justice visits Kulgam, inaugurates VSK for e-Filing

KULGAM: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Pankaj Mithal, today visited District Court complex Kulgam and took a stock of ongoing construction work on new upcoming District Court Complex.

Administrative Judge District Kulgam, Justice Sanjay Dhar and Registrar General, Jawad Ahmad were present on the occasion.

Later, Chief Justice inaugurated Vidhik Sewa Kendra (VSK) Kulgam for e-Filing in the court complex where on spot petition was presented before Registrar Judicial Srinagar from Kulgam by Chief Justice in presence of Justice Sanjay Dhar, Jawad Ahmad and Principal District and Sessions Judge, Tahir Khurshid Raina.

Justice Mithal held a detailed meeting with Judicial, Civil and Police officers and reviewed the infrastructural and administrative set up and functioning of courts in the district. He passed on spot directions for redressal of several issues confronted by the district court.

Chief Justice assured that the grievances of all the stakeholders involved in dispensation of justice will be addressed in a time bound manner.

Justice Sanjay Dhar stated that being the son of soil he will not leave any stone unturned to provide the best possible infrastructure in the district.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Kulgam gave an overview of the district judiciary on the occasion.

Vote of Thanks was presented by Secretary District Legal Services Authority Kulgam, Mehreen Mushtaq.

Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din-Bhat, SSP, Gurinderpaul Singh, ACR, Mir-Imitiyaz-ul-Aziz and other officers were also present on the occasion.