Former Minister And Senior BJP Leader Ajatshatru Singh Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, Nov 13: Ajatshatru Singh, Former Minister and Senior BJP Leader called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan. He was accompanied by Ritu Singh.

Ajatshatru Singh apprised the Lt Governor about his visit to the United Kingdom in connection with the commemoration of Accession Day in the British Parliament. The event was organised by the Jammu Kashmir diaspora based in the UK.

The Lt Governor was also presented a book “Kashmir Under The Dogras- Transition to Peace, Progress & Modernity” authored by Dr S N Pandita.