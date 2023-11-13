DGP RR Swain Chairs High-Level Joint Security Review Meeting In Kulgam

Kulgam, Nov 13: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, RR Swain visited Kulgam and reviewed the security scenario of the district and also chaired a high-level meeting of police, army and CAPF officers, said a press release by J-K police on Monday.

According to the official release, DGP RR Swain, while chairing the joint security review meeting, said, “Evolve more effective mechanism and ensure public safety while dealing with the elements inimical to peace.”

The press release further mentioned that the meeting was held to review the security setup of the district with an aim to discuss the measures to bring and retain peace and eliminate the militancy from its roots.

DGP RR Swain was accompanied by ADGP Law & Order (J-K) Vijay Kumar and IGP Kashmir Zone VK Birdi.

According to the official release, the meeting was also attended by ADG CRPF Nalin Prabhat, GoC Victor Force Major General Balbir Singh, IG Kashmir Ops CRPF Gyanendra Kumar Verma, DIG SKR Rayees Mohammad Bhat, Sector Commander 01 RR Brig PS Chauhan, Sector Commander 02 RR Anirudh K Chauhan, DIG CRPF Kulvinder Singh Deswal, SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal, COs of Army, CRPF and gazetted jurisdictional officers.

Addressing the officers, the J-K DGP stressed on maintaining a peaceful, secure environment by people-friendly policing.

Highlighting the importance of people’s role in the prevailing scenario, DGP RR Swain also stressed upon the officers to evolve more effective mechanisms and ensure public safety while dealing with the elements inimical to peace.

He also stressed on strengthening the mechanism of sharing intelligence inputs among the stakeholders at different levels.

The J-K DGP, according to the press release, said that masters of terror across the border and their puppets in J-K are desperate to disturb the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

He further said that cowardly attacks on innocent civilians and forces exhibit the frustration of terror handlers to disrupt the peace and order in J-K.

The DGP further directed the officers that the action against terrorists and their sympathisers must continue and all the suspicious elements be kept under proper surveillance so as to thwart their ill designs aimed at disrupting the peaceful atmosphere, said the official statement.

The press note further mentioned that DGP RR Swain directed the officers to strengthen and augment the security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of the people in general, and vulnerable sections in particular.

He said that the role and cooperation of the people in the prevailing peaceful scenario is highly commendable.

As per the information from the press note, The DGP also said that the Police, other sister agencies and the general public have to work together to defeat saboteurs and enemies of peace.

He stressed the importance of maintaining close synergy between police and other forces to ensure a peaceful environment, said the press release. (Agencies)