Former Legislator calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 20: Surinder Choudhary, Former Legislator called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here today.

The former legislator apprised the Lt Governor about a number of issues pertaining to public welfare, especially concerning the Youth of J&K. He put forth the demand of conducting recruitment drives in armed forces, besides highlighting the issues related to MGNREGA payments.

The Lt Governor while interacting with Sh Choudhary observed that UT administration is committed to providing ample opportunities to the Youth of J&K.

He noted that through different schemes and programs of Mission Youth, a large number of our enterprising youths are being facilitated to establish stable livelihoods.

The Lt Governor assured the former legislator of redressal of the genuine issues put forth by him. He further urged him to continue his endeavours dedicated to the welfare of the people.