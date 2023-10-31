Former HP CM pays obeisance at Shri Raghunathji Temple

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: Jairam Thakur, former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh along with his wife Dr. Sadhana Thakur today paid obeisance at historical Shri Raghunathji Temple, here.

Mayor Rajinder Sharma, senior BJP leaders Yudhvir Sethi, Priya Sethi, Dharamvir Singh Jamwal and others accompanied the former Chief Minister.

On the occasion, Ashok Kumar Sharma, secretary of J&K Dharmarth Trust accorded a warm welcome to the former Chief Minister of HP.

Jairam Thakur along with his wife performed Aarti at the historical Raghunath Ji Temple. They also performed Pooja at Karaneshwar (Natraj) Temple situated in premises of Shri Raghunathji Temple.

The secretary briefed him about the history of the temple, which was established by Maharaja Gulab Singh.

The former Chief Minister of HP took a round of the temple premises and appreciated the efforts of Dharmarth Trust for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in premises. He also appreciated the arrangements made by temple management for providing all possible facilities to visiting pilgrims.

Jairam Thakur also visited the Balaji Tirupati Temple in the city outskirts and offered Puja there.

He also interacted with the devotees from various parts of the country, who visited the temple after performing pilgrimage at holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Deviji.

Earlier CM HP visited the residence of senior RSS leader, Ramesh Puppa and former Vice Chairman SIDCO, Subash Jandyal at Kacchi Chawni in Old City to pay his heartfelt condolences to them on the demise of their mother who had passed away recently. He was accompanied by senior BJP leaders to the residence of Ramesh Puppa.

Jairam Thakur also visited the BJP Office at Trikuta Nagar in the afternoon.