Development successful only when Govt, public work in unison: Shailendra

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 30: In a commendable effort to directly address public issues, Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, Shailendra Kumar, conducted Public Darbar here today.

During the public darbar, the Principal Secretary conveyed commitment to addressing the pressing issues brought forward by the local community. He emphasized that the top priority of the Government is to ensure that basic facilities and services are delivered to the general public in an efficient and timely manner. He reassured the attendees that their voices had been heard, and their concerns would not go unnoticed.

Shailendra Kumar also underscored the significance of collaboration between the Government and the public. He recognized that the development process can only be successful when both Government and public work in unison. He encouraged the community to actively participate in the journey towards a better quality of life for everyone.

Principal Secretary reiterated his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of the citizens of Rajouri.

During the public darbar, the public raised plethora of critical issues before the Principal Secretary like road macadamization, bolstering health infrastructure, addressing staffing shortages, resolving water scarcity, initiating works on Government Degree Colleges in Doongi, Budhal and Darhal, sanctioning of Women’s College for Rajouri, addressing the deteriorating condition of roads, blacktopping roads in different areas of Rajouri, constructing new roads in Harichuma and Treru Upper-B and many more.

The public also raised concerns about the need for additional bunkers, pending bunker payments, forest clearances for development projects, the establishment of a Munsiff court in Darhal, the establishment of a sub-district hospital and trauma center in Thannamandi upgradation of HS Chowdhury Nar to the HSS level, repair hand pumps, construct mini secretariat building for Rajouri, complete the Badala Mang Bridge, address the shortage of doctors and teachers in schools, expedite pending payments under MGNREGA, undertake double lanning of Kalakote to Siot road and complete work on the ANS Canal project.