Former DGP delivers lecture to participants of GO’s Refresher Course

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 22: Dr Ashok Kumar Bhan, former DGP J&K visited Police Academy here and delivered lecture to the participants of GO’s Refresher Course.

He was cordially welcomed by Mohan Lal, SSP, Deputy Director (Indoor) and other faculty members of the Academy.

A brief session on the subject “Internal Security Threat and Management” was held by the officer.

In his key note address, AK Bhan has laid stress on the need of preparation to face fresh challenges as we expect more infiltration of foreign terrorists. There is urgent need to identify terror infrastructure, funding channels and protection of political activists, he said, adding that the internal security responsibility has to be taken over by J&K Police without Army support.

He stated that the law enforcement agency have to prioritize intelligence and investigation.

The lecture was a knowledgeable, thought provoking and concept based deliberation.