Former Deputy CM, Former Legislators call on Lt Governor

JAMMU: A delegation of former legislators led by former Deputy Chief Minister and delegation of businessmen led by former MLC today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here.

The delegation led by former Deputy Chief Minister, Sh. Kavinder Gupta comprising of former Ministers Sh. Sat Paul Sharma, Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal and Senior political leader, Sh. Sunil Sethi met Lt Governor and discussed with him various issues of public importance.

Similarly, a delegation led by Sh. Vikram Randhawa, former MLC apprised the Lt Governor about various issues related to development of National Highways.

The Lt Governor while interacting with members of the delegations observed that the UT government is working on many fronts for the holistic development and welfare of all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

He assured the members of the delegations that the issues and suggestions put forth by them would be taken up for consideration. He further urged the leaders to continue their work for the upliftment of the people of J&K.