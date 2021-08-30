Former Deputy CM calls on Lt Governor

SRINAGAR, Aug 30: Dr. Nirmal Singh, former Deputy Chief Minister called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here today.

Dr. Singh submitted a charter of demands to the Lt Governor related to development of unexplored tourism potential areas, expediting the work on Tawi Riverfront, besides widening of Dayalachak- Challan road and construction of Lakhanpur-Mahanpur-Basohli-Dunera road.

He also thanked the Lt Governor led UT Government for developing water sports infrastructure in Basohli, and requested for expansion of the water sports facilities in the area to develop it as a major tourist hub.

While interacting with the former Deputy CM, the Lt Governor observed that the government is making concerted efforts to promote Basohli as a unique destination for water sports with state-of-the-art facilities.

We are working on a multipronged strategy for the promotion of tourism in the UT to attract more and more tourists to the region, besides generating employment avenues for the local population, said the Lt Governor.

On development of Tawi Riverfront, the Lt Governor said that the necessary impetus is being given for the speedy completion of the prestigious project and other important water projects. Directions have already been passed for completion of the Jammu Tawi Barrage within a time period of one year, he added.

The Lt Governor urged the former Deputy CM to continue his sustained endeavours for promoting the welfare of people on all fronts.