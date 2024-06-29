For their role in Hiranagar encounter, 9 SPOs regularized as constables by DGP

VDGs, SPOs to be strengthened in Jammu region

Police well equipped with arms from Israel, Germany

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, June 28: With a view to boost morale of the Special Police Officers (SPOs) for their active involvement in anti-militancy operations, Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain today regularized nine SPOs as constables in the Police Department in Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district where two dreaded Pakistani terrorists were killed and a CRPF jawan was martyred in an encounter on June 11.

Besides regularization of nine SPOs as police constables, the police chief also announced that other police personnel involved in anti-militancy operations will be recommended for medals and awards.

He said the Village Defence Groups (VDGs) and SPOs will be further strengthened in Kathua and other parts of the Jammu region.

Nine SPOs were regularized for their exemplary action in the encounter with terrorists at village Saida Sukhal in Hiranagar on the night of June 11. In the gun battle which spilled over to June 12, two Pakistani terrorists were killed while a CRPF jawan attained martyrdom and a civilian was injured. Click here to watch video

Six persons involved in facilitating infiltration of slain terrorists from Pakistan and providing them food and shelter have so far been arrested by Kathua Police.

Joined by Additional DGP Headquarters MK Sinha and Additional DGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain, Swain reached Hiranagar this morning and handed over regularization letters to nine SPOs as constables in a function organized by the district police at Hiranagar.

“The SPOs were regularized for the good work they did. We have an SPO component in the police that must be taken care of separately and in a fast-forward mode. We went out of the usual procedure to regularize them on a fast track to reward them,” Swain said.

“When the resolve is strong, people come together. The SPOs are performing well. We have an SOP to bring everyone together, whether SPO or otherwise, through conversion or felicitation,” he said.

The SPOs who were regularized include Amit Sharma, Karanveer Singh, Sumeet Verma, Anil Choudhary, Sham Lal, Pankaj Sharma, Mukesh Rajput, Lovepreet Jatt and Sahil Singh.

Ganesh Dass, the father of SPO Sham Lal, who was regularized as a constable by the DGP, thanked the police and the police chief for the speedy steps in honouring the SPOs for their actions in eliminating terrorists and saving the village from a major tragedy.

“I never thought the DGP could elevate them to constables. He fought bravely and killed a terrorist. It is a great initiative. We are very happy. We thank the DGP and the police,” he said.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Swain described the Jammu and Kashmir Police as a sword in the fight against terror saying no war against a terror ecosystem can be won without the police.

“Terrorists can neither defeat the force nor diminish its resolve,” he said.

Asserting that the JKP is like a sword against the terror ecosystem, the DGP maintained that if this sword, which belongs to the people, is not properly maintained, victory in this war against terrorism cannot be achieved.

He said the Union Government has also realized the importance of the police and is working to support them accordingly.

The DGP said while terrorists may inflict some harm, they cannot defeat the police forces and their resolve.

“Rest assured, we will defeat them. It is our resolve,” he added.

He also said the police is well-equipped with advanced weaponry, including arms from Israel and Germany.

“We have no weaknesses as far as arms are concerned,” the DGP said.

Swain, meanwhile, reminisced about his tenure as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kathua district and praised the locals for their patriotism and bravery.

“There is a feeling of homecoming. When I travel from here, I feel happy. My heart is filled with happiness because Kathua is a place where people are always filled with patriotism. I have served here as an SSP for two years and have seen people with a strong commitment to safeguarding their country. It is a natural behaviour among them,” he said.

He further recounted stories told to him by the people about the 1965 and 1971 wars and how the people of Kathua stood firm against the enemy and fully supported the armed forces.

“They have performed exceptionally important roles during these periods. The Jammu and Kashmir Police come from the public of Kathua. Police and public work in close coordination and are a great power,” he said.