DC Doda inaugurates Chenab Honda showroom

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, June 28: in order to fulfil the automotive needs of the people, Chenab Honda showroom was inaugurated here today.

The showroom was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Doda, Harvinder Singh.

Inaugurating the showroom, Harvinder Singh underscored the importance of new ventures for boosting local economy and generation of employment opportunities.

“The opening of the venture will enhance accessibility to quality services in Doda, thereby contributing to the local economy and fulfilling the automotive needs of the region” he said.

The showroom features a wide range of Honda products, including scooters and bikes, catering to the diverse needs of local customers and those from surrounding areas.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by ARTO Rajesh Gupta, Tehsildar, Subuh Ahmed Shad, along with prominent business leaders, transporters and community members.