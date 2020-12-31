For temple donation, VHP will connect to 65 cr Ram devotees

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 31: For the construction of grand temple on the Ram Janambhoomi in Ayodhya, Vishwa Hindu Parishad will connect to 65 crore Ram devotees in five and half lakh villages across India in just 44 days.

This was informed by VHP Joint General Secretary, Dr Surendra Jain, while addressing a press conference, here today.

“This connectivity campaign will be the biggest campaign in the world, during which coupons of Rs 10, Rs 100 and Rs 1000 will be issued to ensure people’s participation in the construction of Ram temple,” he said adding that receipts will also be given for those giving more money.

Stating that construction of the temple at Ram Janmabhoomi is in full swing, the VHP leader hoped that by 2024, the dream of building a grand temple will come true and 490 years of struggle will be successful. After this, he added, the entire country will become Ramamayi and the Ram temple will pave the way for the Ram Rajya.

“In 32 days falling between Makar Sankranti (January 14, 2021) to Basant Panchami (February 15), 41 lakh Ram devotees living in 4000 villages of Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh will be approached by VHP volunteers for getting their contributions for construction of grand temple at Ram Janmabhoomi,” said Mr Jain adding that this campaign will be followed by a unique awakening in the entire country to defeat anti-Ram and anti-national agenda ensuring India to be established as a superpower.

The VHP leader stressed that the Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh belong to Lord Rama, who was born in the clan of King Ikshvaku, the great-grandson of sage Kashyapa, one of the Saptarishis. “This is why Kashmir is the land of ancestors of Lord Rama while Lord Buddha was also born in the Ikshvaku dynasty,” he explained.

VHP president for J&K, Rajesh Gupta, Shakti Dutt Sharma and others VHP leaders were also present in the press conference.