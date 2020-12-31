4 resolutions passed in ABVP National Conference

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 31: Recently held 66th National Conference of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad passed four resolutions on the subjects related to education and youth empowerment as well as subjects of national importance.

“Resolution on early implementation of the National Education Policy; India moving towards prosperity by become self-reliant; National Scenario; India defeating the Corona pandemic by its unique culture and way of life, were passed in the ABVP National Conference, held on December 25-26 in Nagpur,” said ABVP national secretary, Jeet Singh, while addressing a press conference, here today.

While elaborating, he said that under the first resolution, ABVP proposed Central Government for the early implementation of the NEP 2020, citing policy-makers to formulate a national education policy based on Indian thought and demand of the present times. “Also, under this proposal ABVP demanded special exemption in education sector for various backward and weaker sections, construction of India-centric syllabus, increasing budget for research and allocation of 6 percent budget for education sector, training of teachers and attention to be paid on their income and promotions,” he said.

Under the second resolution titled ‘National Scenario’, ABVP has welcomed various positive changes by the Central Government within the Indian system such as the commencement of construction of Ram temple, Citizenship Amendment Act, the Indian Army’s overcoming of enemy forces on various fronts and condemned the continuous efforts by the separatist forces who are the continuous threat to the internal security.

Under the third proposal titled ‘Aatmanirbharta a step towards prosperous India leading to self-sufficiency of prosperity’, ABVP expressed satisfaction with the positive efforts being made in the health infrastructure and small and micro industries.

ABVP under its final proposal titled ‘India conquering Corona through its unique culture and way of life’, commended the Central and State Governments for their significant efforts in dealing with Coronavirus and showed gratitude towards the frontline workers such as doctors, media personnel, policemen and sanitation workers.

Mukesh Manhas, ABVP State secretary for J&K, said that more than one lakh ABVP activists from villages, towns and metro cities participated in the conference through both offline and virtual medium from 2907 places.

Others who were present in the press conference, included Central Working Committee Member Muskaan Anand and Jammu Mahanagar Secretary Akshay Pardhan.