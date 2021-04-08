For maintenance, Jammu-Srinagar highway to remain closed on every Wed in Apr, May

SRINAGAR: Authorities on Thursday ordered closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway on every Wednesday in the month of April and May. The traffic won’t be allowed to ply on the particular days in view of the repairs and maintenance on the only road connecting Valley with the rest of the States.

In its order by Public Works R&B department Government of Jammu and Kashmir under order number PW(R&B)/Plan/NH-44/67/2020, dated 08-04-2021, a copy of which lies with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), reads, “It has now been decided that all Wednesday falling on 14th, 21st, & 28th of April and 5th, 12th, 19th, & 26th of May would be dry day on NH-44.”

As per the earlier order the ‘Dry Day’ on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for repairs and maintenance used to be on every Friday of the week. (KNO)