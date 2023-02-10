For Its Post Covid Revival Strategy, J&K Tourism Awarded At SATTE

Tourism Deptt. showcases its varied products, services at country’s one of the major travel expos

SRINAGAR, Feb 10: Continuing with its promotional campaign across the country, the J&K Tourism Department showcased its varied tourism products, initiatives and efforts to further boost the tourism potential of UT at the South Asian Travel Trade Expo (SATTE), one of the biggest domestic travel marts.

The J&K Tourism Department was awarded at the expo for its best post covid business recovery. Pertinently, last year saw a record tourist footfall to J&K which was possible only due to the calibrated post covid initiatives taken by the Department for the revival of the sector.

The three day travel mart in which more than 1200 representatives of travel trade from across the country and abroad are participating opened yesterday at New Delhi and it was inaugurated by Union Minister for Tourism, G Kisan Reddy.

More than 150 exhibitors drawn from both Jammu and Kashmir divisions including tourism stakeholders, hoteliers, travel agents and other representatives of local hospitality trade are attending the travel expo.

The Tourism Department at the expo is being represented by CEO, Patnitop Development Authority, Sher Singh; CEO, Pahalgam Development Authority, Syed Sajad; Deputy Director Tourism, Alyas Ahmad and other officers.

The J&K stall put up by the Tourism Department was the attraction of hundreds of visitors who evinced keen interest in the presentations and publicity material put on display particularly in tourism sub sectors like adventure, wildlife and nature besides leisure tourism.

Leading tour and travel operators of the country besides representatives of digital, print and electronic media visited the J&K stall. An important feature of this year’s participation from J&K was the participation of women travel agents from Kashmir in good numbers.

On the sidelines of the event, the J&K Tourism Department hosted the J&K evening to showcase the unique tourism product range of the UT in which more than 800 delegates comprising travel operators, travel writers, influencers and other participants associated with travel trade attended.

On the occasion, a presentation was made by the J&K Tourism on the tourism potential of J&K and the new initiatives taken by the UT administration and the Department. Videos and other publicity material showcasing different segments of tourism of J&K was displayed on the occasion.