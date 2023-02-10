JKBOSE 10th, 11th,12th Class Date Sheet Out

SRINAGAR, Feb 10: The JK Board of School Education (BOSE) on Friday notified the date sheet of annual (Regular 2023) examination for class 10th to 12th students enrolled in schools falling in soft zone areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the date sheet issued by the Director Academics JKBOSE, the examination of class 10th students in soft zone areas will commence from March 9 of 2023 and will culminate on April 5.

Similarly, the examination of class 11th students in soft zone areas will commence from March 6 of 2023 and will culminate on April 19 respectively.

Also, the examination of class 12th students will commence from March 8 and will culminate on April 2 of 2023.

Notably, this will be the first Board examination conducted in March month post adoption of National Academic Calendar and implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) -2020 by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

As already reported, the JK Board has already notified the soft and hard zone areas of Jammu and Kashmir division.

As per the BOSE figures, around 444 schools- 309 in Jammu and 135 in Kashmir division fall in hard zones while seven zones of Kargil district and whole Ladakh area fall in hard zones.

In Kashmir division, 43 schools of Anantnag, Bandipora 19, Kupwara 32, Kulgam 28 and 13 schools in Budgam fall in hard zones.

In Jammu division 50 schools of Kishtwar, Reasi 47, Rajouri 7, Poonch 20, Doda 56, Ramban 64 and 65 schools of Udhampur fall in hard zones.

The examination of students in hard zone areas is scheduled to commence from April, 2023.