For 2nd time, Jammu’s COVID tally crosses 100; 3 positives missing

Tehsildar, Hotel Manager, Health officials, jail cop +ve

*Several CRPF men, JKP, IRP cops positive

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: For the second time only since pandemic, Jammu region reported more than 100 Corona positive cases today, totaling 102, including 23 CRPF personnel in Ramban district, a Tehsildar, Hotel Manager, 18 security personnel and three Health officials in Rajouri, a Government Medical College (GMC) staffer and jail constable in Kathua and four pregnant women–one of them in Nagrota in Jammu district.

Click here to watch video

The previous highest COVID positive cases in a day in Jammu region were 114.

Three persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Kathua district this evening were missing and authorities have launched searches at different places to trace them to prevent further spread of the virus.

Thirty one persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajouri district including a Tehsildar and Manager of a hotel in Rajouri town. Both of them were contacts of a single positive person who had visited office of the Tehsildar for obtaining domicile certificate.

SSP Rajouri Chandan Kohli told the Excelsior that six police personnel from the District Police Lines (DPL) also tested positive for the virus. They include an ASI, three head constables, one Selection Grade Constable and a Special Police Officer (SPO).

Among other positives of Rajouri district were three Health Department officials, four jawans each of BSF and ITBP and two IRP. The security personnel had travel history.

Rest of the positives were from Ward No. 1 Sunderbani (Red Zone), three from Manjakote, two from Gagrote, and one each from Fatehpur, Dhangri, Nadian, Palma, Sonchal, Sayal and Nowshera.

Administration has started intense contact tracing of the Tehsildar and Hotel Manager as many people might have meet them. The Tehsildar’s office and private hotel are being contained. Their family members have been isolated for sampling.

Twenty seven persons today tested Corona positive in Ramban district.

They include 23 CRPF personnel from their Chanderkote battalion who had returned from outside and were kept in the camp under quarantine.

A total of 38 CRPF personnel’s samples were taken and 23 of them have tested positive, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Mohammad Fareed Bhat said. He added that all remaining CRPF personnel at Chanderkote are being sampled for COVID testing.

Four other positives of Ramban were two pregnant women from Banihal, their one contact and one person of the same town with travel history of Anantnag.

Meanwhile, the district administration in Udhampur has decided to impose and collect fine of Rs 1000 from those who are found violating directive of mandatory wearing of mask and social distancing in complete jurisdiction of district Udhampur.

District Magistrate Udhampur Dr Piyush Singla said Municipality, Rural Development Department and Revenue authorities have been empowered to collect the fine.

Sixteen persons have reported positive for the virus in Jammu district including five travelers.

Three positives were security personnel. Other positive cases in Jammu district include 22-year-old pregnant woman from Shiba Bamyal in Nagrota, 53-year-old man from Channi Himmat, 38-year-old from Akhnoor and 22-year-old girl from Maratha Basti, Trikuta Nagar. The Shiba Bamyal woman was tested ahead of delivery and she reported positive for the virus today.

Police teams led by SDPO Nagrota Mohan Sharma have started contact tracing of the pregnant woman for isolation and testing.

District Magistrate Jammu Sushma Chauhan has declared Maratha Basti as Red/Containment Zone after the girl tested positive there during random sampling.

Police parties from Trikuta Nagar police station led by SHO Inspector Deepak Pathania have sealed the Maratha Basti. Sixty persons from the Basti were today sampled for COVID-19.

Fifteen persons today reported positive for the virus in Kathua district.

Among them were a staffer of Government Medical College (GMC) Kathua, a District Jail Kathua constable and one jawan each of BSF and ITBP. Besides the GMC Kathua staffer, another Health official of the district today also reported positive for COVID-19, Deputy Commissioner OP Bhagat said.

Two shopkeepers-one each from Hiranagar and Billawar-reported positive during random sampling.

Bhagat said three persons who tested positive today were untraced and authorities were trying to trace and shift them to COVID hospitals.

Other positives of Kathua district include one pregnant woman from Ward No. 12 Kathua, a labourer of Nagri Parole and two workers who were under administration quarantine after their return to the district.

Two security personnel were among three persons who tested COVID positive in Udhampur district today.

“Out of three positives, one each were security personnel from BSF and CRPF while third positive was a 45-year-old man from village Sunetar in Ramnagar tehsil,” sources said.

Eight persons including two constables of IRP 12th battalion reported COVID positive in Samba district. The IRP jawans belonged to Sandi Bani in Kathua and Kulgam districts. Six other positives of Samba were travelers and under administrative quarantine.

Two persons have tested Corona positive in Doda district. They were a five-year-old girl of Marmat, who had returned from New Delhi along with her mother, who tested negative. Another positive was a 29-year-old youth from Bhaderwah.

Poonch, Reasi and Kishtwar districts didn’t report any Corona positive cases today.

As per the official figures, Jammu region now has 2507 Corona cases. Of them, 887 were active cases while 1602 patients have been treated for the virus and discharged. There have been 18 Corona casualties in Jammu region.

Thirty four patients were today treated and discharged from various COVID hospitals in the region including 22 in Jammu district, six in Udhampur, four in Doda and one each in Samba and Kathua.

Eight patients alone were discharged in the Chest Diseases Hospital, Bakshi Nagar, Medical Superintendent Dr Rajeshwar Sharma said.

Meanwhile, five more persons today tested Corona positive in the Union Territory of Ladakh including three in Leh and two in Kargil district taking total number of cases to 1147—420 in Leh and 727 in Kargil.

Ladakh has now only 176 active cases—149 in Leh and 27 in Kargil as 970 patients have been treated and discharged including 270 in Leh and 700 in Kargil. There has been only one Corona casualty in Ladakh.

Of total positive cases in Ladakh, 25 were admitted in COVID hospitals, 31 were under home isolation, four in COVID Care Centres and 116 in Facility Isolation.