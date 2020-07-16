JK Admn recovers Rs 39.69 lakh from Sr IAS officer

SRINAGAR, July 16:

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has recovered Rs 39.69 lakh from a senior IAS officer he allegedly took from an organisation and recommended a probe into his alleged “illegal” monetary benefits, sources said today.

The Lt Governor administration put a notice to the senior IAS officer for allegedly getting illegal monetary benefits from the organisation and asked him to remit the amount worth several lakhs to it, they said.

The officer remitted an amount of Rs 39,69,359 back to the organisation recently, the sources said.

The officer further submitted that Rs 20,86,120 has been deducted as TDS and deposited with the Income Tax department, they added.

A senior officer of the administration has recommended a probe against the IAS officer as per the government rules before imposing any penalty, the sources said.

He has also recommended issuance of warning letter to the officer and closure of the case without informing the matter to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), they said

However, Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu has refused to close the case before a probe by the DoPT, the sources said.

The Lt Governor administration has taken a serious note for “hiding” the issue from the DoPT and instructed for ordering a probe into it.

Earlier in June, the administration had written to the DoPT to take action against an IAS officer who allegedly tried to prevent the Amarnath Shrine Board officials from undertaking “pratham pooja” (first prayer) for Amarnath yatra.

This was for the first time in many years that the J and K administration has made a complaint to the DoPT against a bureaucrat, sources had said then.

The sources said that the J and K administration is yet to receive any formal reply on action taken by the DoPT over the issue. (PTI)