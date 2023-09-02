Focus on triple riding, stunt driving: SSP Traffic City

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: Faisal Qureshi, SSP Traffic City Jammu, held meeting at the conference Hall of District Police Lines (DPL) Jammu with all the officers of Traffic Police Jammu to review functioning of Traffic Police City.

The meeting was attended by Raj Paul Singh Manhas, Additional SP Traffic city Jammu, Farah Nishat, DySP (T) City North, Bikram Kumar, DySP (T) City South, Satish Kumar, DySP Traffic Rural Jammu, Charanjeet Singh DySP Traffic City Jammu, All DTIs/SOs, SI Santosh Kumar, PA, ASI Sarswati Raina OASI of TPO, HC Ravi Kumar & Sadhu Ram of Statistical Section of Traffic Police Office Jammu.

During the meeting, threadbare discussion was held on general traffic functioning, backlog verifications and their disposal, day to day challans work /regulation duties. The SSP Traffic issued directions to all the concerned that special focus be given on triple riding, stunt driving and wrong lane driving among all other visible traffic violations and shall further ensure that top priority must be given to medical urgencies/ emergency vehicles and also advised the officers to work with utmost honesty and dedication.

He directed all the field officers to conduct regular Road Safety Awareness Programmees, focus on strict regulation as well as enforcement duties, more concentration during the peak hours, no use of mobile Phones during duty hours, shall behave properly and avoid misbehave with general public and shall maintain well turnout of their uniform.