Focus on ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ certification simultaneously with completion of JJM schemes: CS

*Directs WUCMA to act tough against encroachers

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today held a periodical review of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) for taking stock of achieving its mission of providing Functional Tap Water Connections (FHTCs) to all the households in J&K.

Besides ACS, Jal Shakti Department and Principal Secretary, Finance the meeting was attended by Chairman, JKWRRA; MD, JJM; Chief Engineers of Jal Shakti and I&FC Departments besides other concerned officers.

During this meeting, the Chief Secretary besides taking note of the progress made on completion of schemes impressed upon the concerned officers to simultaneously take steps for ‘Har Ghar Nal se Jal’ certification of villages by the community.

The Chief Secretary also advised for proper documentation of the inspections done by consultants with regard to source sustainability and technical feasibility to ensure that relevant reports are available for everyone interested to go through the same.

He maintained that since most of the schemes are going to be completed soon it is advisable for the Department to work out a reasonable O&M Plan for looking after these valuable assets and running these schemes smoothly for public.

Moreover Dulloo encouraged the department to look out for possible IoT based solution to have access to data like quality, quantity and timing of water supplied to public. He emphasised that this data would help in better monitoring of these schemes along with providing fair idea about the need of resources and manpower to operate each of them.

The ACS, Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra while throwing light on different aspects of the Mission highlighted that the department had devised a scheme completion plan to achieve the objectives in a time-bound manner.

The meeting also discussed the status of electromechanical works carried out so far and the equipment installed or pending in each Jal Shakti Division. It also took notice of the establishment of electric substations, procurement of GI/DI/HDPE pipes for the mission.

Later, in another meeting called to review the schemes implemented by the Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC) Department, the Chief Secretary took appraisal of works being executed for facilitating irrigation or protection against floods.

He stressed on spending funds received under the scheme ‘Har Khetko Pani’ and those received under NABARD. He asked for ensuring completion of works executed by the Department to receive the waters from Shahpur Kandidam.

Dulloo also enquired about the commissioning of Tawi Barrage after its completion by the executing agencies. He called for making strenuous efforts for its early pondageso that it adds to the beauty of Jammu city.

The meeting also discussed the flood protection works going on under PMDP phase II and those near AIIMS Jammu on River Devika. The meeting additionally took note of the desiltation works of irrigation canals carried out in convergence with the Rural Development Department.

The meeting held discussions over status of Tawi Barrage, Shahpur Kandi dam and reconstruction of Balolesyphon on Ravi Canal. It held in-depth review about the extent of works completed physically and their financial progress too. The works includes those taken-up under NABARD, UT Capex and Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS).

Meanwhile, Atal Dulloo held a meeting of Wular Conservation & Management Authority (WUCMA) to make assessment of the measures taken for cleaning and beautification of the waterbody besides increasing tourist footfall to the largest fresh water lake in the country.

Besides ACS Forest Department, the meeting was attended by Chairman, JK Pollution Control Committee; Secretary, R&B; Chief Executive Director, WUCMA; DC, Baramulla/Bandipora besides other concerned officers.

The Chief Secretary took this occasion to impress upon the Authority to make strenuous efforts to cleanse the whole lake area besides acting tough against the encroachers.

He also enquired about the beautification works executed by the department to increase footfall of tourists to this lake. He exhorted upon the lake authorities to pace-up the ongoing works besides creating other facilities there to woo the tourists.

Dulloo maintained that the water body is a picturesque location studded with many of the popular sites in its periphery. He observed that the place has a great potential for development and could come-up as a great tourist attraction in the valley.

He told the DCs to give assistance to the lake Authority to make it best location in terms of facilities and scenic beauty existing there.

On this occasion, the ACS Forests, Dheeraj Gupta, remarked that the department has taken several steps to improve the overall ecosystem of the lake. He also gave out that the three focus areas for the Department are Dredging whole lake area, updation of management plan and tourism promotion to bring livelihood to the locals residing there.