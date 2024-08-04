Azad consults party leaders, workers for Assembly polls strategy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Chairman of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), held extensive consultations with party delegations in Srinagar and Jammu to gather suggestions and insights over preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the discussions, Azad highlighted the significance of involving party members at all levels in the decision-making process. He underscored the need for a unified and collaborative approach to ensure that the DPAP’s electoral strategy effectively addresses the needs and aspirations of the people.

Azad said that the recently held Lok Sabha elections were largely focused on national issues, but the Assembly elections will present a different scenario. He further said that the public is now eager for the Assembly polls as many of their concerns remain unresolved.

Azad also pointed out the lack of developmental work, which has further intensified the demand for timely elections and effective governance. He said that his mission is centered on promoting development and peace for the people of J&K. “Our focus should be on development, peace and the return of our rights- Job and land, including statehood,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, leaders and workers who led the delegations urged Azad to take a strong stand against the parties that exploit innocent people and spread false allegations. They emphasised the need to stick to a purely secular ideology and to work inclusively for the benefit of all communities. The leaders also suggested that Azad should initiate conventions and public meetings to connect with the people, raise their concerns and address the pressing issues they face. They expressed their readiness to prepare for the upcoming Assembly elections with the aim of forming the next Government.

Azad expressed his deep appreciation for the leaders and workers who put in tremendous effort during the Lok Sabha elections, despite the challenges posed due to being a new party and symbol. He acknowledged their hard work and dedication & learning from past mistakes to ensure a stronger performance in the upcoming Assembly elections. Azad urged everyone to continue their efforts with renewed vigor, aiming for victory in the next electoral battle.