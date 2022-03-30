Floating Cinema by Aamir Farooq enthrals all cinema lovers in India.

The new concept is the first in Asia by Atlas Event Management.

There have been tons of success stories in the world that have always spellbound people in multiple ways, but it is always new and fresh concepts that attract people’s attention the most instantaneously. To build a new concept around a particular niche and also dedicatedly deliver on the same is no walk in the park, but companies like Atlas Event Management have proved how it can be done by thriving on passion and the hunger to offer uniqueness to people. Known as the Floating man of India, Aamir Farooq of Atlas Event Management has astounded people, especially across Asia, for introducing a fresh concept for the 1st time in Asia called Open Air Floating Cinema. The name itself suggests that people can enjoy cinema on their shikaras on beautiful lakes in India.

Floating Cinema as Asia’s 1st ever concept is driven by the astuteness of the team behind Atlas Event Management from Kashmir. They made sure to make people fall in love with cinemas all over again by giving them an enthralling experience of cinema amidst the real calmness and beauty of the Dal Lake in Srinagar. They had inaugurated the first-ever Floating Cinema at the lake last year in October and had thrilled the tourists there. This was done in a bid to promote tourism in the valley. However, now they are determined to do the same pan-India. Atlas Event Management does this by illuminating and decorating Shikaras, where people can enjoy the surreal beauty around while also enjoying the movies on a screen installed in the lake at a proper distance.

It is indeed a mesmerizing experience for tourists and cinema lovers, something they never imagined before, which will now make many parts of India a must-visit place for tourists. Watching a film in the middle of a lake will give tourists an experience that can motivate them to keep visiting these places. Not just that, Atlas Event Management, to further contribute to tourism, also plans to do lot of other activities to attract many more tourists. They had applied for the copyright earlier which has been received recently.

Atlas Event Management with Floating Cinema has truly upped the game of cinema, and people have already gone crazy about it.