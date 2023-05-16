Flights Cancelled At Leh Airport After IAF’s C-17 Aircraft Gets Stuck On Runway

Leh, May 16: An Indian Air Force aircraft remained stuck on runway at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport, disrupting all flights to and from one of the highest commercial airports in the world.

“A C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft is facing serviceability issues and is on the runway at Leh,” IAF officials as saying.

Flights by Indian carriers, including Air India, Vistara, SpiceJet and IndiGo either returned or were diverted to nearby Chandigarh and Srinagar due to closure of the airport.

“The issue is in the process of being rectified and the runway is expected to be made available for flying by tomorrow morning,” it added.

The Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh is situated at 3,256 m (10,682 ft) above sea level. (Agencies)