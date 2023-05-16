International Wheelchair Basketball Player Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, May 16: Ishrat Akhter, International Wheelchair Basketball Player from J&K called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The Lt Governor congratulated Akhter for her achievements in sports arena and assured all the support from the administration for future endeavours.

Later, Adv. Waseem Gul, President Kashmir Advocate Association also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him of concerning issues of legal fraternity of Kashmir division.

The Lt Governor assured Sh Gul of appropriate redressal of all the genuine issues put forth by him.