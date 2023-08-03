Five Injured In Road Accident In Jammu And Kashmir’s Rajouri

Jammu, Aug 3: Five people were injured on Thursday in a road accident in J&K’s Rajouri district.

Officials said that a car went out of the driver’s control in Kotranka area of Rajouri and fell into a ditch.

“With the help of local people, rescue teams of police shifted all the five injured persons to Rajouri district hospital.

“The injured have been identified as Irfana Kosar, Muhammad Shabir, Qadeer, Azmath and Shamim Akhtar, all residents of Lamdarhal Nowshera in Rajouri district,” officials said. (Agencies)