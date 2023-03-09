Five Employees Including A Doctor Found Absent At PHC Unisoo Langate

KUPWARA, Mar 9: Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Dr. Doifole Sagar Dattatray today conducted surprise inspection of Primary Health Centre Unisoo of Langate.

While scrutinizing the attendance roll, the DC found five employees absent and taking serious note of this casual attitude of the employees, he directed the CMO Kupwara to take strict action against them.

Absent employees included a doctor, three pharmacists, and an FMPHW.

Deputy Commisioner, also asked CMO Kupwara to conduct surprise visits at all the health institutions so that essential public services could be provided to people in an efficient manner.