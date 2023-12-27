Five-day Winter Festival commences at historic Bhaderwah Fort

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Dec 27: The 5-day vibrant Bhaderwah Winter Festival commenced today at the historic Bhaderwah Fort, drawing locals and tourists to immerse themselves in the district’s cultural richness and natural beauty.

The Festival amalgamated with the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and Public Darbar initiative launched by the UT Administration in District Doda, was also witnessed by Commissioner Secretary GAD Sanjeev Verma (IAS). Artists from Art, Culture and Languages, along with the Natrang group Jammu, captivated the audience with performances, including local folk dances like Dikku, Saraji Kudd, and more.

Display stalls featuring centrally sponsored schemes, SHGs, FPOs and diverse local cuisines added further to the attraction. The Festival’s allure was heightened by flying a hot air balloon and a specially installed modern day Air-conditioned cineplex launched today for the entire 5-day festival at the open area near Bus Stand. Tourists and local people thronged these attractions on the sidelines of the festival. Further, the Bhaderwah Fort has been illuminated with colourful lights which enhanced the picturesque ambiance of the festival.

Sanjeev Verma in his address commended the Tourism Department, District Administration Doda, JKAACL and BDA for organizing impactful promotional events to uncover the natural and cultural diversity of Doda. He emphasized the potential of promoting homestays in the District for rural tourism and sustainable livelihood.

DDC Chairman Dhanentar Singh Kotwal in his address highlighted how this festival is promoting rich blend of diverse culture and accentuating Bhaderwah’s appeal as a vibrant tourist destination.

Deputy Commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh stated that the festival featuring diverse range of cultural, musical, literature and adventurous activities, including performances by celebrity singers, will undeniably elevate Doda district into an ideal tourist destination.

In his welcome address, Deputy Director of Tourism Abdul Jabbar mentioned that under the guidance of Director Tourism Jammu Vivekanand Rai, there are multiple ongoing efforts to tap into the untapped tourism potential in the Jammu region. He said the Joint Director Tourism, Sunaina Sharma Mehta, is actively promoting homestays for rural livelihood and tourism.

Also in attendance were DDC Vice Chairperson Doda Sangeeta Rani, SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, ADDC Doda Pran Singh, CEO BDA Bhaderwah Bal Krishan, ADC Bhaderwah Chowdhary Dil Mir, ADC Doda Dr RK Bharti, Additional SP Bhaderwah Vinod Sharma and other officers/officers of the Tourism Department and District Administration.