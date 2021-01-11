First batch of Corona vaccine likely to reach Kashmir by today or tomorrow: Officials

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir is set to receive first batch of Corona vaccine by today or tomorrow with officials saying that 1st doses will be given to health care workers.

“In coming two days, we will get our 1st batch of Corona vaccine and vaccination will be started on 16th January across the country for which department has already done ground work and mock drills,” they said.

State Immunisation Officer, Dr Qazi Haroon said that they were expecting 2.5 lakh vaccines today, however, as traffic has been suspended along Srinagar-Jammu highway so it may be take one day more in reaching here.

He said that more vaccines would arrive in coming weeks, which would be used to vaccinate after this lot.

Pertinently, the first phase of the drive will cover 30 crore people in India.