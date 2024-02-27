Fire Engine Turns Upside Down On Way To Put Out Fire in Baramulla Village; 4 Firefighters Among 5 Suffer Injuries

SRINAGAR, Feb 27: A fire engine on Tuesday morning turned turtle while it was on its way to douse flames broken out in a residential house in Wagoora area, an official said on Tuesday.

An official said that an information was received at F&ES Station in Kreeri on intervening Monday and Tuesday night, regarding outbreak of an fire in residential house of one Manzoor Ahmad in Durhama Wagoora. Responding to the call, the station deputed a fire engine to the site, which however due to slippery conditions turned turtle on reaching Kreeri, leaving five on board with injuries.

“Among the injured include an LFM (Leading Fireman), three firefighters and the driver,” the official said.

The injured have been identified as Abdul Hamid Lone (LFM), Mohammad Abdullah (SgCt), Mohammad Ashraf (Mechanical Driver), Showkat Ahmad (Fireman) and Azhar Din (Fireman).

Confirming the incident, an F&ES Department official said that two separate fire engines were sent to the site to control the fire.

There isn’t much to worry about as all the injured F&ES men are out of danger even as the fire is also controlled at the site without much damage.