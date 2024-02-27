Dial 9090902024 To Reach Out PM With Suggestions For “Viksit Bharat”: Chugh

JAMMU, Feb 27: With an objective to connect people across the country, the Bhartiya Janata Party on Tuesday launched several initiatives seeking suggestions to make India a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

“BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to make India–a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and as a part of this determination, we have sought suggestions from the people of the country through different mediums,” Tarun Chugh, BJP national General Secretary and In-charge J&K Affairs here told reporters at a press conference.

Chugh was flanked by BJP leaders Ashish Sood, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, Chief Spokesperson Sunil Sethi and others.

“In Jammu and Kashmir, the programmes will be organised at 370 locations covering 285 blocks,” Chugh said.

He said, “that BJP has also set a target of winning 370 Lok Sabha seats. 370 was a ‘spot’ in Jammu and Kashmir that was removed by the BJP on August 5, 2019.”

“The party’s mission is to receive around one crore suggestions from all over the country by March 15,” he added and said that the nation is marching towards development and this progress is not going to stop now and Lotus will bloom from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 2024.

“We want people to suggest a roadmap and under PM Modi what milestones can be achieved because BJP is the people’s party,” he said.

“The suggestions can also be registered by giving a missed call at 9090902024 following which a link will be received that can be registered with suggestions in writing or voice message. Suggestions can also be registered on the NaMo app,” said Chugh.

Chugh said that BJP on Monday launched a fortnight-long drive to seek suggestions for its Lok Sabha election manifesto, with party Chief JP Nadda flagging off video raths that will travel to over 4,000 Assembly constituencies across the country.

“The party as a drive is also inviting suggestions through NaMo App, placing suggestion boxes at 10,000 places, holding meetings with opinion makers and doing door-to-door reach-out through its cadre,” he said.

Notably Nadda launched ‘Sankalp Patra Suggestion Campaign’ for the Lok Sabha polls stating that the aspirations of ‘Viksit Bharat’, ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Vishwamitra Bharat’, are now becoming a reality under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The suggestions will directly be supervised by Prime Minister Modi for ‘Viksit Bharat’ and to chalk out a roadmap from 2024 to 2029,” he said.

Earlier Ashish Sood announced that a manifesto committee has also been constituted for Jammu and Kashmir to be headed by Sunil Sethi and comprising R S Pathania, Abhinav Sharma, Devender Singh Rana, Shamsher Singh Manhas, Ranjit Singh, Jitender and Rakesh Gupta. (Agencies)