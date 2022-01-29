Fire that broke out in Gandhidham-Puri Express train doused, no injuries reported

Maharashtra, Jan 29: The fire that broke out in the pantry car of 12993 Gandhidham-Puri Express at Nandurbar station in Maharashtra has been extinguished and the pantry coach has been detached, confirmed the Western Railway on Saturday afternoon.

earlier in the day, a fire broke out in the pantry car of Gandhidham-Puri Express train near Nandurbar station in Maharashtra on Saturday at about 10.35 am. The fire brigade was informed while the fire extinguishers of the station and the train were being used in dousing the flames, the Railways had earlier informed.

The Railway Ministry confirmed that all the passengers are safe and have been safely evacuated. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“A medical team and other paramedical staff immediately rushed to the site. There have been no injuries. The train comprises of a total of 22 coaches and the pantry car was the 13th coach,” Western Railway informed. (AGENCIES)