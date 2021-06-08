Fire breaks out at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine; no loss of life or injuries reported

KATRA: A fire broke out at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. As per latest inputs available, the fire has been brought under control.

“The fire has been brought under control,” said the CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

There are no reports of loss of life or injuries to anyone in the fire incident.

The fire broke out in a complex away from the main shrine.

Unconfirmed reports said the fire broke out in a cash counting room at the shrine complex. A short circuit is believed to have triggered the blaze.

The fire was swiftly brought under control by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board members and security personnel posted there. (AGENCY)

#VIDEO | Major fire broke out in a Building situated Near the Natural Cave of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi at Trikuta hills in Reasi District of J&K UT. pic.twitter.com/BvRs31Stuz — Daily Excelsior (@DailyExcelsior1) June 8, 2021