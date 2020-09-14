Fire breaks out at District Hospital Baramulla, damages one building

BARAMULLA: A fire broke out at District Hospital (DH) Baramulla in this north Kashmir district on Monday afternoon, damaging one of the block, official sources said.

They said panic gripped in patients and their attendants in the DH when the fire broke out in one of the block this afternoon. Patients in the nearby block were evacuated to safe place.

Fire tenders were rushed from different parts of the town to control the leaping flames. They said fire was later brought under control before spreading to other blocks.

No one was injured and all patients and their attendants are safe, they added. The cause of fire was not immediately known, they said, adding that police has registered a case and initiated proceedings. (AGENCIES)