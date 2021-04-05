Fire break out in Trikuta Nagar, around 20 jhuggis turn into ashes

JAMMU: At least twenty structures (Jhuggis) were gutted in a fire mishap in a slum area of Trikuta Nagar in Jammu district on late Sunday night.

Slum-dwellers said that an empty structure caught fire on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and later the fire engulfed the entire slum area causing damage to at least twenty slum structures.

They said that all their belongings including eatables were reduced to ashes within no time. (KNO)