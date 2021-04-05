Employment April 5, 2021

WANTED
A Male Full Time Attendant for a Poultry Farm in Simbal Camp Jammu.
Pay Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000
Free Accommodation
Contact at Mobile: 7051004695
Business opportunity
Earn extra income, work from Anywhere Multi-National Co. Expanding in Jammu.
Ideal for Housewives, Retired, Working, High Profit, Multiple Income Source. One Meeting can change your life.
For Appointment Call Now
Yusuf Ahmed # 9871955884
Pooja Joshi # 9560288844
Staff Required
URGENTLY REQUIRED THE FOLLOWING
PERSONALS
1. COMPUTER OPERATORS (MALE/FEMALE) Having Knowledge in MS Office and Busy.
2. SALES EXECUTIVES : (MALE) Having Sufficient knowledge in Sales.
3. STORE KEEPER: Having Rich experience in Store Handling.
INTERVIEW FROM 2 PM TO 5 PM
(05.04.2021 & 06.04.2021)
CONTACT AT : 8491911555 & 9596797770
JAY ESS SCIENTIFIC AGENCIES
Address of Interview at : 846 A Krishna Nagar, Opposite Commerce College, Canal Road Jammu
Urgently Required
Accountant with minimum experience of 5 plus years in Busy and knowledge of GST.
Contact: 9796008888
Revant Communications
Required Warden
Application on plain paper with email & Contact No. are invited for the post of Warden (full time) in LBM School. Candidate should be graduate & female. App. can be send on nfbjammu@gmail.com or directly to the office at near Swami Vivekanand Hospital, Ambphalla, Jammu.
(C. No. 9419134284)
Urgently Required
Store Manager : 1 to 3 years of Exp.
Salary : 10 to 20 K
Networking Engineer/Field Engineer-
Diploma/B.Tech in Electronics/ Electrical/ CSE/IT or BCA/MCA- Male / Female
Fresher/Exp. Both Salary : 8 to 15 K
Accounts Executive : 1 to 5 years of Exp.
Salary : 10 to 25 K
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Required
Female Candidate
Busy GST Billing
M/s Rahul Steels
MBS College Road Jeevan Nagar
Digiana, Jammu
Contact No. 7780983523
9697102274
JOB JOB JOB
Urgent Opening in Reputed FMCG Company.
Post : Sales Officer
Location : Kathua, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch & Doda
Minimum Qualification : Graduation
Salary : Negotiable (TA, DA extra)
Only Local Experienced Candidates required for these locations.
Contact Person : Shushant Gupta(9103331818),
Shahid Zargar (9622685881)
Kindly mail your resume at
sushant10gupta@gmail.com,
shahidzargar13@gmail.com
Job
We need an expert computer operator for online services in Narwal Area. (Male candidate only)
Contact: 7006171300
URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY
1. Accountant, Supervisor, Office Asst., Store incharge,
2. B.Tech & Dip. in Mech & Elecl, QC, QA, B.Pharma,
3. Security Guard, Driver for HMV,
Address :- Sidco Chowk,
Bari Brahmna
Contact No: 9622365951, 7298663220, 9796260300
FEMALE REQUIRED
Pacific requires Female
Councellor/Tele-Caller
for Admission Guidance office
with some Experience
Pacific Edutech
147/A, Pvt. Gandhi Nagar
Jammu
Mob. 9469792712, 9796481712
Required BEAUTICIANS
For Yes Madam: At Home Salon, Jammu.
Salary: 12000/- plus incentives.
Knowledge of Rica Waxing must.
Contact: 7780984677
REQUIRED DISTRIBUTOR
For Wing’s
Energy Drink
“Europe Brand”
in Gangyal, Samba, Kathua, Akhnoor, Udhampur, Poonch, Doda
Srinagar all
Call Now: 9906155071, 9622195248
Address:- 400/A Gandhi Nagar Jammu
VACANCIES
Home Servant – 9000 + Accommodation
Chemist Shop Boy – 8000 +Accommodation
Counter Boy – 9000-10,000/-
Pantry Boy – 7000-8,000/-
Tallycaller – Negotiable
Packing Boy – 10,000 – 12,000/-
Maids 8,000/-
Office Boy – 7,000/-
Contact: 7780945182
Rani Park Kachi Chawni