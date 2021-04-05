Employment April 5, 2021

WANTED

A Male Full Time Attendant for a Poultry Farm in Simbal Camp Jammu.

Pay Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000

Free Accommodation

Contact at Mobile: 7051004695

Business opportunity

Earn extra income, work from Anywhere Multi-National Co. Expanding in Jammu.

Ideal for Housewives, Retired, Working, High Profit, Multiple Income Source. One Meeting can change your life.

For Appointment Call Now

Yusuf Ahmed # 9871955884

Pooja Joshi # 9560288844

Staff Required

URGENTLY REQUIRED THE FOLLOWING

PERSONALS

1. COMPUTER OPERATORS (MALE/FEMALE) Having Knowledge in MS Office and Busy.

2. SALES EXECUTIVES : (MALE) Having Sufficient knowledge in Sales.

3. STORE KEEPER: Having Rich experience in Store Handling.

INTERVIEW FROM 2 PM TO 5 PM

(05.04.2021 & 06.04.2021)

CONTACT AT : 8491911555 & 9596797770

JAY ESS SCIENTIFIC AGENCIES

Address of Interview at : 846 A Krishna Nagar, Opposite Commerce College, Canal Road Jammu

Urgently Required

Accountant with minimum experience of 5 plus years in Busy and knowledge of GST.

Contact: 9796008888

Revant Communications

Required Warden

Application on plain paper with email & Contact No. are invited for the post of Warden (full time) in LBM School. Candidate should be graduate & female. App. can be send on nfbjammu@gmail.com or directly to the office at near Swami Vivekanand Hospital, Ambphalla, Jammu.

(C. No. 9419134284)

Urgently Required

Store Manager : 1 to 3 years of Exp.

Salary : 10 to 20 K

Networking Engineer/Field Engineer-

Diploma/B.Tech in Electronics/ Electrical/ CSE/IT or BCA/MCA- Male / Female

Fresher/Exp. Both Salary : 8 to 15 K

Accounts Executive : 1 to 5 years of Exp.

Salary : 10 to 25 K

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Required

Female Candidate

Busy GST Billing

M/s Rahul Steels

MBS College Road Jeevan Nagar

Digiana, Jammu

Contact No. 7780983523

9697102274

JOB JOB JOB

Urgent Opening in Reputed FMCG Company.

Post : Sales Officer

Location : Kathua, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch & Doda

Minimum Qualification : Graduation

Salary : Negotiable (TA, DA extra)

Only Local Experienced Candidates required for these locations.

Contact Person : Shushant Gupta(9103331818),

Shahid Zargar (9622685881)

Kindly mail your resume at

sushant10gupta@gmail.com,

shahidzargar13@gmail.com

Job

We need an expert computer operator for online services in Narwal Area. (Male candidate only)

Contact: 7006171300

URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY

1. Accountant, Supervisor, Office Asst., Store incharge,

2. B.Tech & Dip. in Mech & Elecl, QC, QA, B.Pharma,

3. Security Guard, Driver for HMV,

Address :- Sidco Chowk,

Bari Brahmna

Contact No: 9622365951, 7298663220, 9796260300

FEMALE REQUIRED

Pacific requires Female

Councellor/Tele-Caller

for Admission Guidance office

with some Experience

Pacific Edutech

147/A, Pvt. Gandhi Nagar

Jammu

Mob. 9469792712, 9796481712

Required BEAUTICIANS

For Yes Madam: At Home Salon, Jammu.

Salary: 12000/- plus incentives.

Knowledge of Rica Waxing must.

Contact: 7780984677

REQUIRED DISTRIBUTOR

For Wing’s

Energy Drink

“Europe Brand”

in Gangyal, Samba, Kathua, Akhnoor, Udhampur, Poonch, Doda

Srinagar all

Call Now: 9906155071, 9622195248

Address:- 400/A Gandhi Nagar Jammu

VACANCIES

Home Servant – 9000 + Accommodation

Chemist Shop Boy – 8000 +Accommodation

Counter Boy – 9000-10,000/-

Pantry Boy – 7000-8,000/-

Tallycaller – Negotiable

Packing Boy – 10,000 – 12,000/-

Maids 8,000/-

Office Boy – 7,000/-

Contact: 7780945182

Rani Park Kachi Chawni