F&ES job aspirants protest, seek making public enquiry report

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 13: Hundreds of job aspirants, who had applied for various posts in the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) Department, held a protest demonstration here and demanded making public the report by the enquiry committee constituted to probe wrong doings in the recruitment process.

A large number of F&ES job aspirants drawn from various parts of J&K today assembled near Maharaja Hari Singh Park in Jammu and raised slogans in support of their demands. They demanded the J&K administration to make public the report by the enquiry committee constituted to probe wrongdoings in the selection process in F&ES Department.

The protesting aspirants told reporters that nepotism was involved in making selection for the posts in F&ES Department. “We brought the issue into the notice of LG who ordered constitution of a committee to probe the wrongdoings in making selections and the committee was ordered to give its report within a month,” they said adding: “An year is now over by now but the report is nowhere in sight.”

“We are protesting for last several months in Jammu as well as in Kashmir, just for release of enquiry report on alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. It is unfortunate that even after one year, J&K administration has not made public the report of the three-member panel headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) R K Goyal probing the alleged irregularities,” said one of the demonstrators.

The protesters demanded making public the enquiry committee report and threatened aggressive protests otherwise.