FCRA Violations Case | CBI Searches At Residence Of NewsClick Founder

New Delhi, Oct 11: The CBI has registered an FIR into the alleged FCRA violations by news portal NewsClick and carried out raids at two locations on Wednesday, officials said.

A team of agency officials searched the residence and office of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, who was recently arrested by the Delhi Police in a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, they said.

It is alleged that the portal received foreign funds in violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) case, they said.

In its probe against the portal, the Delhi Police had alleged that funds were fraudulently infused by an active member of the propaganda department of the Communist Party of China, Neville Roy Singham.

The allegations have been denied by the portal. (Agencies)