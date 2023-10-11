Lekhi visits Buddhist site Akhnoor, Narsingh Dham, Purmandal

Interacts with self help groups, PRIs

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 10: On her second day visit to Jammu in connection with her public outreach programme Union Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi visited the ancient Buddhist site, Ambaran, where she inspected the Buddhist Stupa, the Akhnoor fort, and the Jio-Pota Ghat, situated on the banks of the river Chenab signifying the rich historical and cultural heritage of the region.

Later she , proceeded to the Narsingh Dham Temple, Ghagwal Samba and offered prayers at the ancient Temple.

She inaugurated an exhibition of women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Nakshatra Gardens of Narsingh Dham and did an inspection of NRLM stalls. Lekhi actively engaged with a Handloom and Handicrafts Department stall, wherein she witnessed a live demonstration of Calico Block printing on fabric and even printed a fabric herself. She expressed her appreciation for the Calico Printers and provided valuable suggestions on contemporary fabrics and styles.

In a heart -warming gesture, she prepared traditional Bajra Rotis on a Chulha, demonstrating her respect for local traditions and culinary practices. During the event, MoS Lekhi interacted with a large gathering of PRIs and SHG members at the Nakshatra Yoga centre, speaking highly of the NRLM’s role in empowering women and providing them with a platform and identity.

Addressing the gathering, MoS Lekhi stated that various Government initiatives, such as the Ujjwala Yojana, creation of toilets and Ayushman cards, etc have played an instrumental role in empowering the women. She urged women to reduce plastic use, emphasizing the importance of environmental sustainability. She also highlighted the significance of promoting the use of millets due to their nutritional and cost-effective benefits and also recommended the Bamboo cultivation and it’s products in the district.

The MoS, SHG members, along with prominent figures, also took a pledge to serve the nation wholeheartedly.

The event was attended by several prominent figures, including MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, Vice DDC Chairman, Keshav Dutt Sharma, DDC Vice Chairman, Balwan Singh, senior BJP leader and former VC OBC Development Board Rishpal Verma as well as members of BDC (Block Development Committee), PRIs (Panchayati Raj Institutions), local residents, and officers from the district administration.

Later, Lekhi visited Purmandal, where she paid obeisance at the ancient Shiv Temple and she was given a warm welcome by the temple priest and students from Sanskrit School Birpur. She offered her prayers at the temple and inspected the temple site. While inspecting the old temple, Lekhi directed the implementation of the already approved DPR for the development of the temple complex. She also instructed for the effective utilization of State land for development and the rejuvenation of Sarais. Additionally, she called for the creation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the restoration of old buildings.

MoS Lekhi interacted with a delegation of PRI members and listened to their issues. She emphasized the importance of converting Purmandal into a plastic-free area through PRIs’ engagement, awareness campaigns, installation of waste trolleys at all main sites.

She also stressed on the promotion and involvement of local SHGs in preparing Pooja materials like chunris. She instructed that a pledge for cleanliness be taken, involving locals and Pandits of Purmandal not to pollute Devika, the holy river.

Director Archives, Pardeep Kumar, DC Samba Abhishek Sharma, Joint Director Tourism, Sunaina Mehta, and other senior officers of District Administration Samba were present at the occasion.