Father, son killed in crash on highway in Samba

JAMMU: A 70-year-old man and his son were killed while three others suffered injuries when a van and a truck collided on the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Both the vehicles were coming from Kathua and the accident took place near Mansar Morh around 2 am, a police official said.

He said Hans Raj and his son Sohan Lal (35), residents of Ramgarh area of Samba, died on the spot, while three others Ramesh Chander (60), Himant Kumar (35) and Gorav Kumar (18) were taken to hospital in a serious condition.